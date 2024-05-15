Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,704 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,145,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,945,000 after acquiring an additional 79,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $268.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.87 and a twelve month high of $276.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.60.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

