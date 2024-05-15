Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 583 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $199.10 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

