Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on T. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.27.

Shares of T stock opened at C$22.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.38. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.12 and a 52 week high of C$27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The stock has a market cap of C$33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

