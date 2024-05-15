Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Denison Mines Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

