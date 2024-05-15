Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Trade Desk, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Trade Desk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst T. White anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.22.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.45, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.