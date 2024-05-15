Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Harrow, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Harrow in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Harrow in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. Harrow has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million.

Insider Transactions at Harrow

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,600 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at $35,662,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 170,715 shares of company stock worth $1,864,011. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Harrow by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Harrow by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

