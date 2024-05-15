Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 15th (AAL, ACHC, ACLX, ADI, AIZ, AKRO, ALGT, AMPS, ARCB, ARQT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 15th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($20.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.68). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $89.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $205.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $186.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $113.00 to $110.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 566 ($7.11) to GBX 585 ($7.35). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $127.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $88.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $4.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price reduced by Argus from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Stephens from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target increased by Argus from $97.00 to $107.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.39). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 695 ($8.73) to GBX 700 ($8.79). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price target raised by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.50. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,700 ($71.59) to GBX 5,800 ($72.85). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $835.00 to $920.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.25 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $0.90 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $242.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $227.00 to $228.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $56.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $129.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $204.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $411.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $417.00 to $406.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Argus from $104.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iPower (NYSE:IPW) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $1.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $98.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $99.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $78.00 to $68.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,500 ($18.84). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $129.50 to $138.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.70). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $14.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $290.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $56.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $0.85 to $0.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $40.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $43.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $55.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $16.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $2.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 236 ($2.96) to GBX 262 ($3.29). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $78.00 to $87.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $212.00 to $200.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Argus from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 240 ($3.01). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $219.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $180.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.07). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $1.70 to $2.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $115.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

