Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 15th (AAL, ACHC, ACLX, ADI, AIZ, AKRO, ALGT, AMPS, ARCB, ARQT)

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 15th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($20.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.68). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $89.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $205.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $186.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $113.00 to $110.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 566 ($7.11) to GBX 585 ($7.35). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $127.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $88.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $4.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price reduced by Argus from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Stephens from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target increased by Argus from $97.00 to $107.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.39). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 695 ($8.73) to GBX 700 ($8.79). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price target raised by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.50. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,700 ($71.59) to GBX 5,800 ($72.85). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $835.00 to $920.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.25 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $0.90 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $242.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $227.00 to $228.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $56.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $129.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $204.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $411.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $417.00 to $406.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Argus from $104.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iPower (NYSE:IPW) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $1.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $98.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $99.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $78.00 to $68.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,500 ($18.84). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $129.50 to $138.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.70). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $14.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $290.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $56.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $0.85 to $0.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $40.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $43.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $55.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $16.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $2.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 236 ($2.96) to GBX 262 ($3.29). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $78.00 to $87.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $212.00 to $200.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Argus from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 240 ($3.01). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $219.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $180.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.07). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $1.70 to $2.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $115.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

