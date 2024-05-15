Ergo (ERG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $403,458.25

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Ergo has a total market cap of $95.53 million and $403,458.25 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00001957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,876.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.38 or 0.00689578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00124389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00040851 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00068285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00208301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00095926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,232,263 coins and its circulating supply is 75,232,803 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.