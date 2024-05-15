Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Essentra Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.20. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 200.50 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £530.49 million, a PE ratio of 9,320.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Essentra

In other news, insider Scott Fawcett sold 55,301 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21), for a total value of £97,329.76 ($122,242.85). 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

