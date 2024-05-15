Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Expro Group worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPRO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Expro Group by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Expro Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPRO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 246,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,964. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

