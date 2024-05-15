Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 231,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 224,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,736. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. Mizuho began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

