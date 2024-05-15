Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVLG shares. TD Cowen raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,830,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,759.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $2,830,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,759.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock worth $5,541,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $609.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

