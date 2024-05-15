Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,552 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of inTEST worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in inTEST by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,755.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

inTEST Price Performance

INTT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 11,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. inTEST had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTT. StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

