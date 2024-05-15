Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 8,727 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.94. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.