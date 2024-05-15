Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as high as $269.23 and last traded at $268.00, with a volume of 10536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.97.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ESS

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.