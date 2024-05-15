European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $906.25

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 906.25 ($11.38) and last traded at GBX 906 ($11.38), with a volume of 13135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 899 ($11.29).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 869.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 858.43. The stock has a market cap of £596.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.08 and a beta of 0.83.

About European Opportunities Trust

(Get Free Report)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.