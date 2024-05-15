European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $906.25

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 906.25 ($11.38) and last traded at GBX 906 ($11.38), with a volume of 13135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 899 ($11.29).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 869.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 858.43. The stock has a market cap of £596.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.08 and a beta of 0.83.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
