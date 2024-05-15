Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $989.36.

REGN opened at $984.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $942.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $904.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 354.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

