Evercore ISI Trims Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Target Price to $38.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.29. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,439,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

