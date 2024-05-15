Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CAO Todd A. Valli Sells 1,527 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CAO Todd A. Valli sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $11,696.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,080 shares in the company, valued at $414,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Everi Stock Performance

EVRI opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

