Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CFO Mark F. Labay Sells 5,120 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everi Stock Down 1.4 %

EVRI stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. Everi’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Everi by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Everi by 29.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 132,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Everi by 59.2% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 41,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $136,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

