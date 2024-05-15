EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 1,532,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,977,103 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.27.

Specifically, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,230 shares of company stock valued at $167,409 in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

EVgo Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in EVgo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EVgo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in EVgo by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

