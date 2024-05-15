Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

