Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Lifted by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Expedia Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Expedia Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Expedia Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.57. The stock had a trading volume of 785,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,057. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

