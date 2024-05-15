Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Experian Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of EXPN stock traded up GBX 270 ($3.39) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,740 ($46.97). 99,388,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,488. The company has a market capitalization of £34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,185.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,351.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,187.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,366 ($29.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,796 ($47.68).

Get Experian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,020 ($50.49) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,394 ($42.63).

Insider Buying and Selling at Experian

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.95), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($99,567.45). 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.