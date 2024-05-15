Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,394 ($42.63).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,020 ($50.49) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,758 ($47.20) on Wednesday. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,366 ($29.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,777 ($47.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,351.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,187.25. The company has a market capitalization of £34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4,217.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,943.82%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.95), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($99,567.45). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

