Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Announces Earnings Results

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.
Expion360 Stock Performance
Shares of XPON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 50,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.39.
Expion360 Company Profile
