Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Announces Earnings Results

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Expion360 Stock Performance

Shares of XPON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 50,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

