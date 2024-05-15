Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. 1,784,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

