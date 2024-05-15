Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 3,109 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 1.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,881,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,345 shares of company stock worth $5,774,965. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

