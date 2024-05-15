Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 41,300 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 619.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,478,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,902 shares of company stock worth $49,403,092 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.68. 6,370,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

