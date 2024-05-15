Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $978.21. 590,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $942.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $905.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

