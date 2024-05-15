Fagan Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.38 on Wednesday, hitting $556.17. 753,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,765. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $538.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.18. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

