Fagan Associates Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. 1,150,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,536. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

