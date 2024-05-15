Fagan Associates Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.28. 3,406,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.41. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $399.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

