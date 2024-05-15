Fagan Associates Inc. Has $9.99 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 823,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47,516 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 20,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $2,100,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.00. 2,420,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,306,688 shares of company stock worth $593,390,927. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

