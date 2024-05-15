Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,206. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4311 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

