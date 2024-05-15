Fagan Associates Inc. Invests $103,000 in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,640 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,100,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,403 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 396,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,391 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 151,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 20.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,596 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,753,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

