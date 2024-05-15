Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,730 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shopify Stock Up 1.3 %

Shopify stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,073,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,367. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.