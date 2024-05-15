Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 226 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 6,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,210,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,378,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

