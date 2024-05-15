Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHV traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $75.62. 268,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,271. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

