Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 834 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.34. 1,355,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Free Report

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

