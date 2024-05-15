Fagan Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.85. 122,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,776. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $92.90.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

