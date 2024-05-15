Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 572,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 184,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 223.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

