Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 143.20% from the stock’s current price.

FENC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,827. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $190.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,313.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $476,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,313.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

