Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FENC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 779,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,511. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $437,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $207,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921. Company insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

