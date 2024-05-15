Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 659,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,489,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Report on Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe Trading Up 7.3 %
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 266.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferroglobe
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.