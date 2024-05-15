Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 659,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,489,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 266.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.