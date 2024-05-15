Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00003405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.86 billion and $242.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00053424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

