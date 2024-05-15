Financial Comparison: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) vs. University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hilltop and University Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 2 0 0 2.00 University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilltop currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Given Hilltop’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Hilltop has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hilltop and University Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.57 billion 1.34 $109.65 million $1.71 18.78 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Hilltop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hilltop pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 6.95% 5.24% 0.67% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hilltop beats University Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. It also provides treasury management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, and overdraft privilege services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts services, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; advisory services and products for derivatives and commodities; agricultural insurance; and sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds; mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products; and provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo, new construction, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company provides foreign currency exchange; reverse mortgage; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it offers life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

