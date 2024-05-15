First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 347,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.86. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,855,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,803,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 53.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 311,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 131.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.