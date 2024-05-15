First Hawaiian, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,061. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. Barclays assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.75.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

