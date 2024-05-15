First Hawaiian, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,061. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. Barclays assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.75.

View Our Latest Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Dividend History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.