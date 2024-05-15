First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.40 Average PT from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.
FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance
First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,270 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,943,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after buying an additional 403,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
